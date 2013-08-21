New sewerage commission formed

The Lake Charles City Council made a decision Wednesday that will impact the quality of life, outside city limits.

The council approved an ordinance allowing the city to join the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and other parish municipalities to create a nine-member sewerage commission.

The commission will develop, fund and implement a wastewater collection system, as well as treatment facilities for the unincorporated areas of the parish.

Members Wednesday unanimously approved the measure which allows the City of Lake Charles to appoint one member on that commission.

Mayor Randy Roach thinks it's a step forward.

"As far back as 1992, the lack of waste water treatment services outside the incorporated municipalities was identified by economic developers as an impediment to economic development in this area," said Roach.

Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said it's, "an intergovernmental agreement with the parish and up to six cities. It doesn't have to be all six but four have passed this already."

The next step is to negotiate an agreement with all the details from how they're going to handle the waste water, who's going to pay for it, and how costs will be shared between the city and the parish.

After that's finalized, it will be brought back before the council for discussion.

