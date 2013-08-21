LSU opens 2014 against Wisconsin in Houston, Tigers play on A&M on Thanksgiving

A neutral site game against Wisconsin, home games against Alabama and Ole Miss and a Thanksgiving contest at Texas A&M highlight the 2014 LSU football schedule.

The Southeastern Conference announced the league schedule for all 14 teams on Wednesday. LSU will play a total of seven homes games, which includes playing host to Kentucky from the SEC Eastern Division on Oct. 18. LSU travels to face Florida in Gainesville on Oct. 11 for its other cross-division league game.

LSU opens the league schedule at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 20. Other home league games for the Tigers include Ole Miss on Oct. 25 and Alabama on Nov. 8.



The Tigers will face Auburn (Oct. 4), Arkansas (Nov. 15) and Texas A&M (Nov. 27) on the road. This will be the first time since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992 that the Tigers and Razorbacks aren't scheduled to square off in the season-finale.

The Aggies replace Arkansas as the Tigers' season-finale in 2014 and the contest will be played on Thanksgiving Day in College Station.

The Texas A&M contest will be the first game for LSU on Thanksgiving Day since 1973 when the Tigers hosted Alabama in Tiger Stadium, losing 21-7 to the second-ranked Crimson Tide.

In non-conference action, LSU will open the season against Wisconsin at the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Aug. 30. The Wisconsin game will be the first for the Tigers in Houston since beating Rice, 24-10, in 1983.

LSU opens its home slate the following week, hosting two-time Football Championship Subdivision national runner-up Sam Houston State in what will be the first contest in the newly-expanded Tiger Stadium. LSU hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 13 and New Mexico State on Sept. 27 for its other two non-conference games.

2014 LSU Football Schedule

Aug. 30 vs. Wisconsin Houston, Texas

Sept. 6 Sam Houston State Baton Rouge

Sept. 13 Louisiana-Monroe Baton Rouge

Sept. 20 Mississippi State Baton Rouge

Sept. 27 New Mexico State Baton Rouge

Oct. 4 at Auburn Auburn, Ala.

Oct. 11 at Florida Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 18 Kentucky Baton Rouge

Oct. 25 Ole Miss Baton Rouge

Nov. 1 Open

Nov. 8 Alabama Baton Rouge

Nov. 15 at Arkansas Little Rock or Fayetteville, Ark.

Nov. 22 Open

Nov. 27 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas

Dec. 6 SEC Championship Atlanta, Ga.