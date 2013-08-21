Acadia Parish authorities investigate homicide

Acadia Parish authorities are investigating a homicide.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, the investigation began Wednesday after a 20-year-old female was found dead at a Crowley home.

Melancon said the body was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Melancon said the woman's name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

