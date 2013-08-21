14 candidates in 5th District congressional race

By MELINDA DESLATTE

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Fourteen candidates have signed up for the October election to fill the 5th District congressional seat representing northeast and central Louisiana, including a former congressman.

Clyde Holloway, who served three terms in the U.S. House two decades ago, registered for the election on Wednesday, only hours before qualifying ended.

Holloway, now serving on the Public Service Commission, says he jumped into the race because he thought Gov. Bobby Jindal and exiting Congressman Rodney Alexander unfairly tried to rig the timeline to benefit Republican state Sen. Neil Riser, an accusation the three men have denied.

Other candidates on the ballot include Republican state Rep. Jay Morris, Democratic state Reps. Marcus Hunter and Robert Johnson and Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, also a Democrat.

Alexander is leaving to become veterans secretary for Jindal.

