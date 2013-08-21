Manhunt underway for crash suspect in Oak Park neighborhood, two in custody

Two suspects are in custody and another one is sought following a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon, involving a stolen vehicle in the Oak Park area of Lake Charles.

According to Lake Charles Police spokesperson, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, the suspects in the stolen vehicle fled on foot after the crash near the intersection of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Kraus said at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to make a stop on a vehicle, but the driver sped away.

Kraus said during a brief pursuit, police learned the vehicle was stolen and had crashed into another vehicle which subsequently crashed into a park vehicle.

Kraus said passengers in the vehicle hit by the suspects suffered minor injuries.

The car was reported stolen on Aug. 10



Kraus said residents in the neighborhood should secure their property and call police if they spot something suspicious.



