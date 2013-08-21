State’s average composite ACT score drops

It's mixed news for Louisiana high school students.

The average composite ACT score has dropped. The average score went from 20.3 in 2012 to 19.5 for 2013.

But the number of students who scored well enough to attend college without remedial work increased by 3,600.

2013 was the first year that all Louisiana high school students were required to take the ACT, regardless of whether they expressed intent to go to college.

