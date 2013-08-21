Calcasieu officials announce new public safety initiative

Calcasieu Parish is the first place in Louisiana to take up the Smart 911 System.

Officials gave a demonstration Thursday of the new system.

It allows residents to create an online profile, including important information for first responders, things like your house address, cell phone numbers, medical conditions, language barriers and more.

Smart 911 data is private and secure.

The service is free to all Calcasieu Parish residents.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have more on later editions.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.