Westlake officials consider increase in water rates

Westlake officials are talking about raising water rates for residents.

If you live in Westlake, you could end up paying as much as $20 more per month.

Westlake and Sulphur officials began negotiations over a fee hike after Sulphur raised its rates in June.

Sulphur provides water service to Westlake, which hasn't seen an increase in local water bills since 2007.

