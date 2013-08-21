McNeese offers students one-stop help desk for late registration

A one-stop help desk will be available for students to receive assistance during late registration Aug. 23-27 at McNeese.

Students who have met with their academic advisors can go by the Academic Computing Center in Kirkman Hall from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Representatives will be able to help students with any registration issues including class-scheduling conflicts, PIN/password resets and verifying prerequisites for various courses.

Representatives from the registrar's office will also be available as well as access to computers to go online and register or make online payments.

For more information on late fall registration, contact the registrar's office at 337-475-5356.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.