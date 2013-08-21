CAT Team makes drug bust on I-10

The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force made a drug bust on I-10 on Tuesday.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7:30 a.m. A car was traveling eastbound on I-10 near Vinton when a CAT Team detective made a traffic stop.

Aaron D. Dantzler, 21, of Purvis, Miss., is accused of being in possession of marijuana. Authorities said they recovered two luggage bags in the trunk of the car containing 35 pounds of marijuana wrapped in cellophane with an estimated street value of $35,000.

Dantzler was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute and driving under suspension.

Bond in the case is pending.

