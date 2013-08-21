Calcasieu Parish Public Library announces Iowa Arts and Crafts Festival

The 5th Annual Iowa Arts and Crafts Festival will be held on Sat., Aug. 24 at the Iowa Community Center, located at 209 U.S. 90 W.

The festival is open to the public and will feature various arts and crafts demonstrations as well as live music, featuring the band "Cloud Nine" from Young Band Nation, a program designed to bring music to students outside of private lessons. Attendees are also eligible to sign up for several free drawings to be held throughout the event.

Other events include storytelling, pony rides and face painting for kids. Free refreshments will be provided by Coca-Cola and Capital One Bank.

For more information, contact the Iowa Public Library at 337-721-7101.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.