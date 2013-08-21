6-year-old deemed 'too big' to play football

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A shooting in DeQuincy to tell you about today. As of now, we're told one person has been injured, but that injury is believed to be non-life threatening. One person is now in custody. We hope to have more for you at noon.

Over in Sabine Parish, a bizarre kidnapping case that paints a Natchitoches Police officer as the suspect. He's been taken into custody, but the alleged victim is still missing and search crews are combing the Kisatchie National Forest.

Ladies, imagine being at home and a man breaks in and tries to give you a back rub! Yep, that really happened to one woman. We'll have the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, a football mom in Florida is upset after the local league says her 6-year-old son was over its weight limit and wouldn't let him play.

Plus, a biggest loser trainer now has a new client – your pet! See how he's working to fight America's obesity problem – one that's trickled down to our four-legged friends.

In weather, Ben says expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to return this afternoon. Will this same scenario play out for the rest of our week? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon, and remember you can always access radar information HERE 24 hours a day.

