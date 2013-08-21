The fallout from Aeroframe leaving Chennault continues.

Is there a chance that the airpark could seek legal action against the company due to unpaid bills?

Aeroframe's lease was terminated recently and its facility was turned over to AAR Corporation.

Former Aeroframe employees have yet to be paid, and the company is said to be behind on bills to other vendors.

Robert Kleinschmidt is the legal counsel for Chennault and told KPLC that Aeroframe owes a lot of money to a lot of people, including Chennault.

Will the airpark sue?

Kleinschmidt said he can't speak for Chennault. Board members will have to decide on a course of action. He said a lot of variables are now "up in the air."

There is a meeting of the board on Wednesday evening and discussion is expected.

KPLC will have more from that meeting on later editions.

