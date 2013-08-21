Carnival d’Acadie in Crowley announces poster contest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Carnival d’Acadie in Crowley announces poster contest

Source: MGN Online
CROWLEY, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Crowley's Carnival d'Acadie will hold a contest for the design of the 2014 Carnival d'Acadie poster.

The winning design will win $200 and will be named the carnival's official poster. All entries must be submitted to Margaret Young at Crowley City Hall by Oct. 25 and will be judged on Nov. 1. The design must be original artwork presented on a poster or art board and must reflect the celebration of Mardi Gras. A limit of three submissions per applicant is allowed and must include all carnival information as well as the applicant's name, address and phone number on the back. Non-winning entries from previous years may not be used.

The 14th Annual Carnival d'Acadie will be hosted on March 4, 2014 in Crowley.

