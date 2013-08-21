5th District race sign-up period ends Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - For anyone eyeing the 5th District congressional seat, decision time is here.

The registration period for candidates ends Wednesday, so only a few hours remain for interested contenders to pay their qualifying fee and file the paperwork to be on the Oct. 19 ballot.

The list of those seeking the seat - which represents northeast and central Louisiana - contains six people so far.

Candidates include Republican state Sen. Neil Riser, Democratic state Reps. Marcus Hunter and Robert Johnson and Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, also a Democrat. Also signed up are Henry Herford, a Libertarian, and Blake Weatherly, a Republican seeking his first elected office.

The 5th District seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Rodney Alexander, who is leaving to become state veterans affairs secretary for Gov. Bobby Jindal.

