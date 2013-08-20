Fall Sports Fan Day Set For Sunday

The Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Department will host the annual Ragin' Cajuns Fall Fan Day, presented by MidSouth Bank, on Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Cajundome.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with activities taking place until 7 p.m. The event is free for fans of all ages.

Free Ragin' Cajuns commemorative t-shirts, courtesy of MidSouth Bank, will be distributed while supplies last. There will also be free Ragin' Cajuns autograph pennants for young fans.

Posters for the 2013 Louisiana football, volleyball, soccer teams as well as the Ragin' Jazz and cheerleaders will be available in addition to the popular Ragin' Cajuns schedule key tags.

Fans will have a chance to meet and get autographs from Ragin' Cajuns football, soccer and volleyball players and coaches. The Ragin' Cajuns Cheerleaders and the Ragin' Jazz will also be on hand for autographs.

There will be fun jumps for the young Ragin' Cajuns fans, and the Red Zone will be set up for fans seeking to purchase Ragin' Cajuns merchandise.

Additionally fans will have the opportunity to purchase season tickets, join the RCAF and pick up the commemorative DVD of the 2012 football season documentary"Tie That Binds" at the Fall Fan Day.