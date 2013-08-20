Lake Charles budget open for review; public hearing set Aug. 27

It's budget time in Lake Charles.

The City of Lake Charles submitted a budget to the City Council that's nearly 4 percent bigger than last year's.

The proposed spending plan is $59.7 million for the 2013-2014 fiscal year. That's compared to this year's budget, which was $57.4 million.

The City Council will discuss the budget at Wednesday's meeting.

One note from this year's budget: the deficit was actually smaller than officials had projected, $700,000 instead of $2.57 million.

The City of Lake Charles will hold a public hearing on Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m., in conjunction with the scheduled City Council Agenda Meeting.

Officials said the purpose of the hearing is to review the proposed budget for the City of Lake Charles for the fiscal year 2013-2014.

All residents are invited to attend and present questions.

The entire proposed budget, including the budget letter, is available for public inspection in the Office of the Mayor on the 10th floor of City Hall, 326 Pujo St.; at the City's website, www.cityoflakecharles.com; and the following Calcasieu Parish libraries: Epps Branch, 1320 N. Simmons St.; Carnegie Memorial Branch, 411 Pujo St.; and Central Library, at the corner of Ernest St. and West Claude St.

