Royal Magnolia Community Learning Garden opens despite rain

Rain couldn't stop community leaders from opening the Royal Magnolia Community Learning Garden in North Lake Charles on Tuesday.

The garden is a project aimed at lowering rates of obesity and promoting overall healthy lifestyle choices in under-served communities.

A grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana helped bring the idea of a community garden in North Lake Charles to a reality.

"Through our partnership with Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, they are going to be coordinating volunteers. So, we are opening up this community garden to all types of organizations ... sororities, fraternities, community-based organizations, any type of businesses who want to come out and give us a hand. It's a community garden and it's open to the entire community," said Danielle Edwards with A Partnership for a Healthier Southwest Louisiana.

The garden is located on Hagan Street.

