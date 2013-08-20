McNeese to induct athletes, coach into Hall of Fame

Top, from left to right: Collins, Fruge, Phillips; and bottom row: Koch, Hanson, Mallett (Source: McNeese State University)

McNeese is inducting four former athletes and one former coach into the university's Hall of Fame for 2013.

Football's Lonnie Collins and Doug Fruge; baseball's Charlie Phillips; and soccer's Kamryn Koch and Coach Wayne Hanson will be inducted during halftime of the home opening game between McNeese and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The ceremony, sponsored by the Cowboy Club, will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 in Cowboy Stadium.

Also to be recognized will be basketball's Demond Mallet, who is a member of the 2012 class, but missed last year's event due to a knee operation. Mallet is playing professionally in Europe and is slated to attend this year's induction.

Collins and Fruge were both first all-Southland Conference picks for three consecutive years and both played on McNeese's Independence Bowl teams.

Phillips, a native of Lake Charles, played baseball and was one of only a few Cowboys to ever hit a grand slam home run during a 1990 game against Stephen F. Austin.

Soccer player Koch, the only female athlete to have her number retired by McNeese, led the Cowgirls to its only NCAA tournament appearance in 2006.

Hanson started the school's first track and field and cross country program in 1953 where he coached the school to its only conference track and field title.

