Canadian rock band 'Barenaked Ladies' coming to L'Auberge

The following is a news release from L'Auberge Casino Resort:

What: Barenaked Ladies have sold over 14 million albums worldwide and entertained audiences with their quirky antics and rock hits since 1988. The band recently released their twelfth album, "Grinning Streak." Barenaked Ladies emerged as a chart-topping favorite with hits "If I Had $1000000," "Brian Wilson," and "One Week."

Where: L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

Event Center

777 Avenue L'Auberge

Lake Charles, LA 70601

When: Friday, October 25, 2013

Doors open at 8 p.m.; Show begins at 9 p.m.

How: Tickets are $45. All tickets are standing room only and go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Business Center, at Legends at L'Auberge, or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. Guests must be 21 years of age and present a valid photo ID.

