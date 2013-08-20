L’Auberge Lake Charles sponsors Mad Hot Ballroom with $5,000 don - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

L’Auberge Lake Charles sponsors Mad Hot Ballroom with $5,000 donation

(Source: L'Auberge Casino Resort) (Source: L'Auberge Casino Resort)

The following is a news release from L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles:

On Saturday, July 27, L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles hosted the 2013 Mad Hot Ballroom gala, Southwest Louisiana's version of "Dancing With The Stars." L'Auberge Casino Resort donated ballroom space for the event which paired local celebrities with dance professionals in a competition. The annual gala and dinner raises money for The Whistle Stop Ballroom Dancing Classrooms program. Dancing Classrooms is an arts in education program teaching ballroom dance to students of participating schools. The Whistle Stop provides a safe and secure location for children to visit with parents and other relatives they might not otherwise be able to visit due to custody litigation or other difficult family transitions. Pictured (L - R): Julie Ragusa, L'Auberge Lake Charles Vice President of Marketing; Roger Porter, Whistle Stop Committee Member and Sponsor; Leah Bossano, Whistle Stop Chairperson; Keith W. Henson, L'Auberge Lake Charles Senior Vice President and General Manager.

