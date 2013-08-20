Lake Charles woman wins $2,000 for teaching program

A Lake Charles woman is one of 100 winners in the U.S. to win $2,000 for a teaching program.

Tericka Paul, a teacher at College Oaks Elementary, is the only educator in Louisiana to win the ING Unsung Heroes Awards Program competition and is now being considered for the top three national winners who can receive up to $25,000. The ING Unsung Heroes Program offers grants to help organize and fund educators' teaching programs.

President of Tax-Exempt Markets for ING U.S. Retirement Solutions Jamie Ohl says it's an honor to reward teachers for their innovative ideas and dedication to America's youth.

"Each day, we help individuals prepare for a secure financial future, and we are proud to help these men and women who prepare students for their future," said Ohl.

Paul's program, "iCan Through iNquiry", is designed to foster students with a love for learning in science, mathematics and technology.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.