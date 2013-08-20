Louisiana Traveler - Hill Crest Creamery

Arvin Decker says he's living a dream. His family has operated a farm off U.S. 171 south of DeRidder for decades. Arvin's Hill Crest Creamery is a new addition. The whole process starts in what is called a "milking parlor."

"We are trying to stay away from herbicides, pesticides and hormones," said Decker. "Our cows are on a grass base. We feed them in the pastures."

While Decker wants to keep Hill Crest small and personal, he is looking at producing other products down the line.

"I may get into some cheeses. But mainly drinkable products. I envision going into chocolate milk and also drinkable yogurt is on the horizon."

Decker follows state health department rules and monitors each batch for quality. He and his wife Lisa fill each bottle of whole cream line milk by hand.

"I had a gentleman the other day told me, ‘Wow, I haven't had milk like this since I was eight years old.' It is very enjoyable to bring a product like this to the people. I guess I'm living my dream."

Right now, Hill Crest milk is available only at farmers markets and directly from the dairy at 615 Willow Branch Road south of DeRidder. For more information, call 337-348-9702.

Hill Crest milk is available at the Cash and Carry Farmers Market on Tuesday afternoons at the corner of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad St. in Lake Charles.

