Calcasieu Parish School board holds Wellness Fair for employees

The Calcasieu Parish School board held its first employee Wellness Fair on Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The school board paired up with CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital which helped nearly 1,000 employees take part in various fair activities including cholesterol, diabetes and vision and hearing screenings. Skylar Giradina, fair organizer and risk manager for CPSB, said she's thankful to see employees take the first step toward developing a healthier lifestyle.
"It's exciting to see an event like this have so much success in its first year, which is a testament to our employees' desire to make healthier life choices," said Giardina.
Participants also visited vendor booths with wellness information and competed in a CPSB scavenger hunt. Prizes included coupons and snack options donated by several clinics, health organizations and local businesses.
