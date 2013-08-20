New Iberia man arrested for saying he had a bomb

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) - Iberia Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect who allegedly told several New Iberia Wal-Mart employees that he had a bomb in a duffel bag.

Sheriff Louis Ackal says deputies arrested 48-year-old Johnall Lanieu Monday evening and booked him with communicating false information of a planned arson.

Deputies say no explosive devises were found in the duffel bag.

