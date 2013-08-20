LSU AgCenter meeting to focus on salvinia control

An LSU AgCenter meeting to discuss control of salvinia, an invasive weed species clogging Louisiana waterways, will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Rice Research Station in Crowley.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Dr. Dearl Sanders, LSU AgCenter herbicide specialist, will cover a variety of topics related to salvinia, said Kevin Savoie of the LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant.

Both common salvinia and giant salvinia are found throughout Louisiana waterways and they are causing problems for recreational commercial boaters.

"As we approach alligator season and waterfowl seasons in coastal Louisiana, many users are interested in learning about methods to control salvinia," said Mark Shirley, of the LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant.

For more information on the meeting, contact Shirley in Abbeville at (337) 898-4335, or Savoie in Cameron at (337) 475-8812.

