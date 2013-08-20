Second show of Eunice Players' Theatre set to open Sept. 8

The second show of the Eunice Players' Theatre season, "Tuesdays With Morrie," featuring professor Morrie Schwartz, opens Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.

The show is set to run Sept. 10-11 and 13-14 at 7 p.m. and will feature a steak dinner on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Single and dinner theatre tickets can be purchased by calling David's Hair Salon at 337-546-0163 or Turning Point at 337-457-2156.

The show was a best-selling book by Mitch Albom. It closes Sunday, Sept 15.

