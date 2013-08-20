DWF cites man with 26 alligator violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A man who was enrolled in the state's nuisance animal program and permitted as a nuisance alligator hunter has been cited with 26 alligator violations.

Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited 51-year-old David Caveretta last week with 10 counts of illegal possession of alligator skins and parts, and four counts each of taking alligators without a license, taking alligators during a closed season, failing to comply with alligator tagging requirements and not abiding the nuisance alligator program rules and regulations.

Authorities say all of the alleged violations occurred in Ascension and Livingston parishes over the course of the last two years.

The department said Monday that Caveretta was using nuisance alligator complaint tags on alligators that were not nuisances.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.