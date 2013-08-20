Memorial service set for bank hostages - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Memorial service set for bank hostages

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

ST. JOSEPH, La. (AP) - A memorial prayer service is planned for Tuesday outside Tensas State Bank in memory of the two employees who died after being shot during a standoff at the bank last week.

The service marks one week since 20-year-old Fuaed Abdo Ahmed walked into the bank and took three people hostage. During negotiations, Ahmed released 1 of the hostages but he shot LaDean McDaniel and Jay Warbington when police stormed the bank. He was shot and killed by police.

The service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Louisiana State Police Col. Michael Edmonson is among the scheduled speakers.

