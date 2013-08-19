McNeese welcomes students for fall semester

McNeese is welcoming back students for the fall semester with on-campus activities during "Howdy Rowdy Week," set this week. The fall semester began Monday.

Director of Holbrook Student Union and Activities, Kedrick Nicholas, said representatives from student organizations, university offices and local businesses will be on campus introducing students to what the campus and community have to offer.

Events will include free food, live music and information about the organizations, including part-time employment and internship opportunities.

Additional information is available at the McNeese Student Union and Activities office at 337-475-5609.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.