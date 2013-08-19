Calcasieu Public Library to offer cake pans for check out

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is offering a collection of specialty cake pans available for check out.

Library card holders can check out a cake pan for two weeks at any branch of the library system. The collection features over 100 designs from Mickey Mouse to special occasion designs such as a heart for Valentine's Day. Library director Gabriel Morley said the library is always trying to meet the needs of the community in innovative ways.

"We wanted to do something interesting that would draw people into the library," Morley said.

Each cake pan includes decorating instructions as well as a picture of the finished product. The library's public information officer Christy Duhon said the flexibility of checking out a cake pan instead of purchasing it eliminates the need of storage.

"A woman stopped me at the Man Expo just to tell me ‘thank you for helping solve my storage problem' and she even went on wishing that the library would start checking out other non-traditional items," Duhon said.

The cake pan collection can be viewed by logging on to the library's website and searching "cake pans."

