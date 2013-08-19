Sasol ends business in Iran

South-African based Sasol says it is ending its business dealings in Iran.

The company announced Monday that it has sold its stake in the Arya Sasol Polymer Company, a company partnership based in Iran.



In April, a billboard was put up in Lake Charles by a group called UANI, United Against Nuclear Iran.

That sign stood at the corner of Belden and Enterprise, demanding Sasol choose between Louisiana or Iran.

In a news release on Monday, the group applauded Sasol's decision.

