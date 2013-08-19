Stolen jewelry, crawfish pot and weed eater leads to discovery of more stolen items

A man accused of stealing jewelry, a crawfish pot and a weed eater from a Sulphur home led detectives to a discovery of more stolen items.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Joseph H. Mott was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft over $500 and criminal damage to property.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.

Deputies were dispatched Aug. 12 to a Pine Drive home in Sulphur in reference to a possible burglary. A witness spotted a white SUV at his neighbor's house while the neighbors were not home.

Authorities said the door was found kicked in and the homeowner discovered that jewelry, a crawfish pot and a weed eater were stolen.

Detectives were notified Aug. 13 by a local business that Mott had attempted to pawn a piece of jewelry matching the description of the stolen Pine Drive jewelry.

Detectives found Mott – and the white SUV – at his home.

Authorities said they found the stolen items and recovered more jewelry, power tools and fishing poles that had been previously reported stolen.

Authorities said during the investigation, detectives also searched a storage building at a home on W. Carlton Street in Sulphur, but discovered numerous stolen items previously stored in the storage building including a welding machine, power tools, numerous stolen fishing poles and a shotgun had been moved to a wooded area off of Kelly Drive in Carlyss prior to their arrival.

"Detectives have determined all of the stolen items found inside Mott's home, as well as the items found in the wooded area off of Kelly Drive, are from other burglaries and are currently being investigated to find the rightful owners," the release continues.

