Texas man accused of stealing construction materials from Moss Bluff work site

A Texas man is accused of stealing construction materials from a work site in Moss Bluff.

Alfonso Toro-Mina, 44, was arrested Friday after detectives staked out a construction site.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the investigation began after numerous thefts of shingles, lumber and other building materials.

"During the stakeout, detectives observed a white van arrive at the construction site driven by a man, later identified as Toro-Mina, of Pasadena, Texas. Toro-Mina then exited the van and removed 48 bundles of shingles, valued at over $1,400, from the construction site and placed them in his van," the release states.

Toro-Mina was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of criminal trespass, theft over $500 and no driver's license.

Bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.