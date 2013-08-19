Michigan man facing battery charge following altercation

A Michigan man is accused of second-degree battery following an altercation in Calcasieu, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a Lake Charles home in reference to the alleged battery.

James L. Woods is accused of hitting a female several times in the face, knocking her unconscious. The woman suffered swelling and bruising, authorities said.

Woods was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $45,000 bond.

