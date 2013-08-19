Audit finds funding deficiency, late payroll taxes at Vernon age - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Audit finds funding deficiency, late payroll taxes at Vernon agency

(Source: MGN Online)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

The financial viability of the Vernon Community Action Council was questioned in an independent audit report released publicly Monday through the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office.

The audit, conducted by Steven M. Derouen & Associates, says that during 2012, the organization experienced a net loss totaling $164,776 due to a decline in grant revenue. Auditors said in December 2012, the organization had a net deficiency in assets totaling $154,067.

"Which raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue a going concern," the audit report states.

Auditors also said the agency was late on payments of federal payroll taxes for the second, third and fourth quarter of 2012, resulting in penalties and interest in excess of $18,000.

The agency also did not file its audit report within the time limit outlined by state law.

Agency officials responded to the findings and said they would work to correct payment issues and would file reports on time.

The agency helps Vernon Parish residents with housing and social services. It also administers programming to benefit needy residents.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

