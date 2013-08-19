Sexual assault suspect pleads not guilty

A suspect in a sexual assault case pleaded not guilty on Monday in 14th Judicial District Court.

Carlson Stevens Jr., 56, was given a case management conference date for December.

Lake Charles police arrested him in June.

Police say Stevens and the alleged victim were acquainted. She claims he used force to bring her to his home where she told police the assault occurred.

Stevens is facing charges of aggravated rape and false imprisonment.

