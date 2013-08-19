7-month-old dies after eating laundry detergent pod

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Lots of questions remain in the aftermath of Aeroframe leaving Chennault and AAR coming in to the area. Today, there's an Aviation Day event happening there, and while we're learning of many upcoming programs at the airpark, we're also learning more about AAR and the hiring process. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is there and will have update for us at noon.

Are you planning on a trip before the end of summer? We'll explain why you shouldn't let your guard down when it comes to credit cars. We'll offer some tips to keep your finances safe while on the road.

Plus, with all the regulations about car safety – very few involve pets. However, there are some new efforts to put dog harnesses to the test.

Speaking of safety, are you aware of the deadly dangers of laundry detergent pods? Check out THIS tragic story of a 7-month-old losing his life after eating one.

In weather, Ben's back and he tells me the forecast remains dry with very pleasant temperatures. He says any major rain chances will hold off until the middle of the week. He will have all the specifics of our weather during his live, local forecast at noon.

