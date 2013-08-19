2 arrested in Texas slaying, body in burning truck

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) - Two people have been arrested and authorities are seeking a third suspect after a body was found in a burning truck in East Texas.

Lufkin police say Kristine Maldonado Garcia was arrested Saturday by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office about 70 miles west of Baton Rouge, La. She was being held Sunday on a murder warrant pending extradition.

Daniel Andres Muniz of Winnie was arrested Saturday in Anahuac on a charge of tampering with evidence. Muniz was held without bond Sunday in the Chambers County jail. Records don't list an attorney for him.

Police are seeking 22-year-old Miguel Monsivais of Lufkin on a murder warrant.

Emergency responders in Lufkin last Wednesday found a man's body in a burning vehicle. Formal identification and a possible motive haven't been released.

