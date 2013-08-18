New agriculture organization joins Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New agriculture organization joins Southwest Louisiana

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The National Grange, touted as the first nationwide agricultural organization, made an appearance at the Sulphur Farmer's Market on Saturday.

Emma Hobbs, who sells jams and jellies every Saturday at the Sulphur Farmer's Market, said the National Grange can only better vendors at the market.

"We raise the product fruit and everything on our property," said Hobbs. "It would give us support and better education on how to produce our products."

The Grange calls itself the voice for rural Americans. Organizers said they're here to come together as a community and take issues to the local, state and national levels.

"With rice, fishing and seafood, they've got problems, so let's find solutions to these problems," said John Banks, a coordinator for the new local chapter.

Organizers also said Grange is not just for producers, but also for consumers.    

Anyone in Southwest Louisiana can join, and the organization goes beyond just agriculture.

The Grange will soon start in Sulphur and the region, but organizers said they hope to branch out throughout the state.

Funding for the chapter will come mainly from dues and fundraising.

For more information on the organization, contact John Banks at swla.grange@yahoo.com or 337-853-0113.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

