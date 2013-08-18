Westlake man booked on fourth offense DWI

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop D:



On the afternoon of Saturday, August 17, 2013, Louisiana State Police Troop D received several reports of a gray Nissan Pathfinder traveling west on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish that was "all over the road." Troopers located this vehicle being operated erratically in Lake Charles near Enterprise Boulevard and stopped it.



The driver, 31-year-old Samuel Wade Dubois of Westlake, initially failed to respond to instructions to exit the vehicle. Troopers detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana once he did step out of the vehicle. Dubois performed poorly on a standardized sobriety test and was transported to Troop D.



During an inventory of the vehicle, Troopers observed ashes on the seats, and located burnt marijuana cigarettes, rolling papers, seven bags of synthetic marijuana, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was equipped with an ignition interlock device which is designed to detect alcohol use on the part of the driver.



Urine and blood samples were obtained from Dubois which will be submitted for analysis.



Dubois was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for DWI fourth offense, improper lane use, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a hardship driver's license.



The Louisiana State Police is participating in the "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign which is currently underway. Troopers and other law enforcement officers across our state are placing special emphasis on DWI enforcement now through Labor Day using a variety of enforcement techniques including additional DWI patrols and sobriety checkpoints.



Anyone who observes an unsafe or impaired driver is encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone and report it to State Police or to contact their local law enforcement agency. Motorists are also asked to remember to designate a sober driver before traveling to any place where alcohol will be consumed.



Support for the "Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over" campaign is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.