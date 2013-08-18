Moss Bluff woman killed in Saturday accident

MOSS BLUFF, La. (AP) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning traffic fatality.
It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in Moss Bluff.
Investigators say, 49-year-old Vickie Winters of Moss Bluff ran a stop sign and traveled off the road. Deputies say Winters' car entered a ditch, struck a dirt embankment and some trees before coming to a stop. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say, Winters was not wearing a seatbelt and that speed is a suspected factor in the crash.
