LSU sells out of season football tickets for 10th straight year

LSU sold 68,772 season tickets for the 2013 home slate, equaling the mark set in 2011 and 2012. Prior to 2011, the most season tickets sold for LSU football was 68,650 done for three consecutive years from 2008-2010. The capacity of Tiger Stadium increased to 92,542 prior to the 2011 season as additional seats were added in the club level.

LSU has sold out of season tickets every year dating back to the 2004 season when 66,232 season tickets were sold the year following the Tigers' 2003 BCS National Championship. LSU sold 68,230 season tickets in 2007, 67,700 in 2006, and 66,300 in 2005.

"Once again, we have sold every season ticket that we have to offer," Broussard said. "The demand for LSU football tickets is a strong as ever. We will continue to make every effort to help those fans who weren't able to get season tickets by giving them an opportunity at single game seats."

Broussard said LSU currently has individual game tickets available for home games against UAB, Kent State, Furman and Arkansas. Home games against Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M are sold out.

Next year, LSU will open new South Endzone Addition, which will include 66 suites, 3,000 club level tickets and 1,500 general public seats that will expand the capacity of Tiger Stadium to nearly 100,000.

LSU opens its ninth season under head coach Les Miles on Saturday, Aug. 31 against TCU in the Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff for the season opener is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

