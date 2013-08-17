Hudspeth Turns Eyes Towards Deciding Upon Cajuns Reserves

After a relaxing Thursday afternoon that included a trip to the pool, the Ragin' Cajun football was loose and relaxed for their first practice on Friday, turning in a solid effort to set up Saturday's final team scrimmage of the camp.



"Today was a good effort all around," Hudspeth said. "We're to the point in camp where all of the one's (starters) have pretty much been identified and the focus of the competition has switched to the battle to be a two (backup) or get on the plane.



"The competition never ends, the focus just changes," Hudspeth added.



The focus has changed for Saturday's scrimmage. After two heated weeks of competition, Hudspeth is happy with the progress that the Cajuns starting unit has made and will mostly rest the starters on Saturday.



Hudspeth will looking closely at the battle for the reserve quarterback spot between redshirt freshmen Brooks Haack, D'Shaie Landor and Jalen Nixon, each of whom continue to run neck-and-neck for the spot.



"Saturday should be a good opportunity for those three to show us how far they've come," Hudspeth said.



The morning practice featured the return to the field for junior defensive lineman Justin Hamilton, who had been sidelined with a foot injury.



Hamilton dressed for the practice and took part in some non-contact drills.



"It was good to get Justin out here today, even if it was to test out his foot and get a little confidence that he's healthy enough to practice," Hudspeth said. "With the scrimmage tomorrow and the off day on Sunday, he'll have a couple more days to get healthy. He should be ready for contact early next week."



Hudspeth continues to praise the performance of junior defensive lineman Christian Ringo, a player who came on strong last season to lead the team with seven quarterback sacks.



"Christian Ringo is playing at a whole new level this year," Hudspeth said. "When he is on the field, he is a difference maker."



Hudspeth also talked about the positive affects from the squad's trip to the pool.



"That was just what the team needed," Hudspeth said. "It was a fun afternoon. We had a snow-cone truck their and the kids were just able to get away from the stress of camp for a couple of hours."



With orientation for the general student body, the Cajuns players also spent Thursday afternoon moving out of Baker Hall, their home during preseason camp, into the dorms and apartments that they will be using for fall semester.



