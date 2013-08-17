Hudspeth Turns Eyes Towards Deciding Upon Cajuns Reserves - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hudspeth Turns Eyes Towards Deciding Upon Cajuns Reserves

Posted By Jude Richard
Connect

After a relaxing Thursday afternoon that included a trip to the pool, the Ragin' Cajun football was loose and relaxed for their first practice on Friday, turning in a solid effort to set up Saturday's final team scrimmage of the camp.

"Today was a good effort all around," Hudspeth said. "We're to the point in camp where all of the one's (starters) have pretty much been identified and the focus of the competition has switched to the battle to be a two (backup) or get on the plane.

"The competition never ends, the focus just changes," Hudspeth added.

The focus has changed for Saturday's scrimmage. After two heated weeks of competition, Hudspeth is happy with the progress that the Cajuns starting unit has made and will mostly rest the starters on Saturday.

Hudspeth will looking closely at the battle for the reserve quarterback spot between redshirt freshmen Brooks Haack, D'Shaie Landor and Jalen Nixon, each of whom continue to run neck-and-neck for the spot.

"Saturday should be a good opportunity for those three to show us how far they've come," Hudspeth said.

The morning practice featured the return to the field for junior defensive lineman Justin Hamilton, who had been sidelined with a foot injury.

Hamilton dressed for the practice and took part in some non-contact drills.

"It was good to get Justin out here today, even if it was to test out his foot and get a little confidence that he's healthy enough to practice," Hudspeth said. "With the scrimmage tomorrow and the off day on Sunday, he'll have a couple more days to get healthy. He should be ready for contact early next week."

Hudspeth continues to praise the performance of junior defensive lineman Christian Ringo, a player who came on strong last season to lead the team with seven quarterback sacks.

"Christian Ringo is playing at a whole new level this year," Hudspeth said. "When he is on the field, he is a difference maker."

Hudspeth also talked about the positive affects from the squad's trip to the pool.

"That was just what the team needed," Hudspeth said. "It was a fun afternoon. We had a snow-cone truck their and the kids were just able to get away from the stress of camp for a couple of hours."

With orientation for the general student body, the Cajuns players also spent Thursday afternoon moving out of Baker Hall, their home during preseason camp, into the dorms and apartments that they will be using for fall semester.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly