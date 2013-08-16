Calcasieu Parish School Board helps community connect

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is making itself more relevant this school year.

It's common to add a little here and there to update a website, but the Calcasieu Parish School Board completely rebuilt the way students and parents connect this school year.

"We really felt like we needed to refresh the website, give it a new look, and give people better access to the school board," said Dr. Sheryl Abshire, CPSB chief technology officer.

Now, anyone can access the website easily from a Smartphone or tablet.

The appearance is also new and school board officials said navigation is easier throughout the site.

"For us to be current and relevant in today's times is important, because we want to make sure people get information in whatever manner they want to have it," said Abshire.

Along with the new website, comes the school board's first mobile app.

The new app has a dozen new features for both students and parents.

Parents can even click on a grades icon that will take them right to a page so they can see all of their children's grades for every assignment.

A few other features on the free app are school lunch menus, a directory tab that lets users call or email teachers and administrators, and newcomers can even check their zone to see which school their child will attend.

"The generation today and even my generation are always on their phones," said Abshire.

Lastly is the launch of the official Calcasieu Parish School Board Facebook page.

Its focus to share accomplishments in the district, but school board officials said not to feel overwhelmed with all the change.

"Whether you go to the mobile app, website or Facebook page, the same information will be consistent," said Abshire.

The three projects are focused on the desire to communicate more efficiently with parents, employees and community members.

All three projects were created in house and at no cost to the school board.

You can download the App for Android and Apple.

You can also like the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CPSBPS