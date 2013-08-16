Arts & Crabs Festival headlines weekend events in SWLA

There's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this weekend. Here's a look at what to expect:

The 4th Annual Arts and Crabs Fest will bring a taste of Cajun cuisine to Lake Charles, while Southland Executive Airport in Sulphur is preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and the Games of Acadiana are gearing up on Lafayette. The Strand Theatre in Jennings will hold a special showing of the movie "Charade," and the Delcambre Shrimp Festival continues.

Lake Charles:

4th Annual Arts & Crabs Fest: August 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Patrons must be 21 or older to enter, and festival wristbands are $25 each. The festival will focus on local culture, food, music, and art. Fifteen restaurants will be participating and will offer crab and beer tasting. Other activities at the festival will include live music, exhibits by local artists and interactive cultural activities. Wristbands and sponsorship packages for businesses are available for purchase at artsandcrabsfest.eventbrite.com. Money raised at the event will go toward the services and programs of the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA. For more information, call the Arts Council at 439-2787.

Computer Genealogical Resources Workshop: August 20 at 10 a.m. at the Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library, located at 411 Pujo Street. Staff members will demonstrate how to access genealogical resources on the computers. For more information, call 721-7110. For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services, visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

8th Annual Scholarship Seminar: August 24 at 9 a.m. in the Contraband Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The Phillips 66 Black Employee Network and the Black Heritage Festival of Louisiana are hosting the event. Students and parents will learn about graduation requirements and when and how to apply for scholarships and visit with colleges and vocational-technical schools. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Claudia Williams at 337-491-4935 or Judith Washington at 337-304-0620.

Family & Youth Festival 2013: August 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The event is free and open to the public and will feature live music, a petting zoo, games, clowns, children's activities and a small career fair for teenagers. Alcohol will not be allowed on the premises. For more information, contact Family & Youth Counseling Agency at 337-436-9533 or visit www.fyca.org.

8th Annual Imagination Celebration: August 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Exhibition Hall at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The event is a fundraiser for The Children's Museum and will feature food from more than 20 local restaurants, live and silent auctions and a cash bar. Tickets are $50, and are on sale now at the Children's Museum. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, call the Children's Museum at 337-433-9420.

Crowley:

Monday Night at the Movies: "Drums along the Mohawk": August 19 at 6 p.m. at the Acadia Parish Public Library. For more information, call 788-1880.

Delcambre:

Delcambre Shrimp Festival: through August 18 at the Delcambre Fairgrounds, located at 411 South Richard St. The event will include a beauty pageant, a shrimp cook-off, carnival rides, a fais do-do, a boat parade and a fisherman's mass. A full schedule of events is available HERE. Performers at the Fais do-do will include Wayne Toups, Gene Watson, Geno Delafose, Johnnie Allan and Beau Young. For more information, call 337-685-2653 or visit http://www.shrimpfestival.net/.

Eunice:

Goldman Thibodeaux & the Lawtell Playboys, followed by Hubert Maitre & the Triangle Aces: August 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. Emcee will be Herman Fuselier. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and are general admission seating. This event is being held as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show.

Fort Polk:

Hiring Our Heroes career fair: August 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fort Polk in the Army Community Service Main Building, located at 1591 Bell Richard Ave., Building 920. The program is open to Active Duty, Guard, Reserves and Veterans and their spouses.

Jennings:

Movie Nights at the Strand: "Charade": August 17 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Strand Theatre, located at 423 N. Main St. in Jennings. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors or children ages 12 and under. For more information, call 337-821-5509.

6th Annual J-Town Showdown gold tournament: August 24-25 at the Jennings Golf and Country Club with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Free food and drinks on the course will be provided during the tournament. A practice round will be held August 23 at 1 p.m. and a social on August 24 at 7 p.m. For more information, click HERE or call 337-244-7760 or 337-824-1272.

"The Buccaneer Artists have Landed": This art exhibit will be on display through August 31 at the Zigler Museum of Art, located at 411 Clara St. in Jennings. The exhibit features several Calcasieu Parish artists, including Janet Badger, Ned Cappel, Sally Cappel, Marilyn Cox, Marcia Dutton, Pat Gallaugher, Bill Iles, Charlene Kaough, Heather Ryan Kelley, Kevin Leveque, Pat Love, Nancy Melton, John Metoyer, Della Pigott, Anne Shirley, Marilyn Vincent, Gerry Wubben and Sue Zimmermann. For more information, contact the museum at 337-824-0114.

Lafayette:

Games of Acadiana: August 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cajundome. Cancer survivors can register on the day of the event to participate in a victory walk during the opening ceremonies, which begin at 10 a.m. This event is a fundraiser for Miles Perret Cancer Services. Games and activities will include Adrenaline Extreme, Hoverball, a scavenger hunt and more. A schedule of events is available HERE. Parking at the Cajundome or Convention Center is free. Overflow parking is at Cajun Field.

Ragin' Cajuns Fan Day: August 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cajundome. The event is free and open to the public. Players, Coaches, cheerleaders and the Ragin' Jazz will be available for autographs. T-shirts and pennants while supplies last.

Environmental seminar: August 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) Conference Room at 211 E. Devalcourt Street. LIDEA is hosting the session, entitled "Wetlands and Other Environmental Considerations When Considering a Site for Industrial Development." The seminar will provide a basic introduction to environmental concerns and wetland issues and how each of these impact the development of a proposed site location. Topics include wetlands and the permitting process, cultural resources, air quality and water issues and more. Registration is $25 for LIDEA members and $50 for non-members. For more information, visit http://www.lidea.org/regionalseminars.cfm.

Natchitoches:

Walking tours of the Natchitoches Historic District: The tours will take place August 18, 22-25 and 29-31 at 9 a.m. and will begin at the Cunningham Law Office, located at 550 Second Street. Tours are free and will be guided by Park Rangers from the Cane River Creole National Historical Park. Each tour lasts about 90 minutes and covers roughly 0.5 miles and 300 years of Natchitoches history. Visitors are advised to be prepared to climb stairs and ramps and should bring bottled water with them. For more information, call Nathan Hatfield at 318-356-8441.

Patterson:

Hunter's Education Field Day: August 18 at the Patterson Civic Center and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Shooting Range starting at 8 a.m. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries are hosting the event. Those interested in participating must go to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries web site at www.wlf.la.gov and complete the Home Study Hunter Education Course and then register for the August 18 field day.

Scott:

3rd Annual MDA Rice & Gravy Cook-off: August 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cajun Harley-Davidson, located at 724 S Frontage Road in Scott. The entrance fee for the cook-off is $40, which does not include food or supplies. The public will be able to sample bowls of rice and gravy by purchasing tickets for $5. The event will benefit the Lafayette chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Anyone interested in participating in the cook-off can register online at cajunhd.com, mail their registration form to 724 I-10 South Frontage Road, Scott, LA 70583 or fax it to 337-235-4858. Tickets can also be purchased at cajunhd.com.

Sulphur:

Southland Executive Airport 25th Anniversary Celebration: August 17 at the airport, located at 7000 Southland Field Road in Sulphur. The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m., followed by a performance by Parapokes Skydiving at 10 a.m., an aerial demonstration by LARKS at 10:15 a.m. and the unveiling of the airport's new image. Refreshments will be available for purchase at noon.

Book Talk and Signing with Peggy Frankland: August 22 at 11 a.m. at the Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress Street. Local author Peggy Frankland will discuss her new book "Women Pioneers of the Louisiana Environmental Movement." A book signing will follow. For more information, call 721-7141. For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services, visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

