DHH confirms 1 new case of West Nile virus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals is reporting one new West Nile case, bringing this year's total number of cases to nine.

The latest case, DHH said Friday, is a neuroinvasive disease case from Ouachita Parish. That's the most serious type of the virus, infecting the brain and spinal cord and can lead to death, paralysis and brain damage.

The milder viral infection is West Nile fever, in which people experience flu-like symptoms. The majority of people who contract West Nile will be asymptomatic, which means they show no symptoms. These cases are typically detected through blood donations or in the course of other routine medical tests.

