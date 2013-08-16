Southland Executive Airport to celebrate 25th anniversary

Southland Executive Airport, previously known as Southland Field, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the airport, located at 7000 Southland Field Road in Sulphur.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m., followed by a performance by Parapokes Skydiving at 10 a.m., an aerial demonstration by LARKS at 10:15 a.m. and the unveiling of the airport's new image.

Refreshments will be available for purchase at noon.

For more information, call the airport office at 337-583-9144 or email southlandfield@aol.com.

