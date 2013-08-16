Healthcare hot topic at 'Legis-Gator' luncheon

The Affordable Care Act was one of the hot button issues at Friday's Legis-Gator Lunch sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

It's a pro-business, predominantly Republican event, yet this year, both conservative Congressman John Fleming and Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu were recognized for their efforts to work with business.

However, at the same time, their opposite views on healthcare are indicative of the sharp divide concerning the healthcare law.

"I joined with many of my colleagues in Washington, let's de-fund Obama care. If we don't, it's likely to collapse under it's own weight from two things and that is the failure of the business mandate which will unravel our economy and the individual mandate where young adults will fail to sign up. That's the only way this thing could ever even come close to being funded," Fleming said.

"No more free riders. Everybody has to share responsibility, so we can keep a healthy work force and keep it strong. And I can give you more information about it. If I had to vote for it tomorrow, there are a lot of good things about this bill," Landrieu said.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.