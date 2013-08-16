Breastfeeding in public

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A local organization is getting more than a million dollars to help people sign up for new insurance options available under the health care law. Those options would be part of the federal online marketplaces, called "exchanges."

Also today, we're talking about August being breast feeding awareness month. We'll take a closer look at policies in Louisiana regarding breast feeding in public. You can also take part in our poll on the subject HERE.

Plus, meet a 73-year-old grandmother who worked her way back from an illness – by becoming a power lifter! We'll tell you how she did it.

In weather, Cedric says we can look for plenty of sunshine with a few clouds. Our highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s, and tonight we can expect clear, crisp, conditions. Saturday also looks great, but what about our Sunday? Cedric is checking into that as well as the tropics as a disturbance moves to our south. You'll want to check out his live, local forecast at noon – and remember, you can always access local weather and tropical conditions HERE.

And while you're on our website, you may want to check out THIS story. It's about the world's tiniest bible.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great weekend!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.